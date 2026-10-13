Pope Leo leaves Vatican for hospital ahead of surgery on lung nodule

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VATICAN CITY, Oct 13 — Pope Leo left the Vatican on Tuesday in a convoy of vehicles ahead of his expected admission to Rome's Gemelli hospital for surgery to remove a small growth found on one of his lungs, the first major health issue of his 17-month tenure.
Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.
The Vatican press office has said the pope's recovery is expected to take about a week but has not specified when the actual operation will take place. All of Leo's public events have been cancelled until October 20.
Rome's Gemelli hospital is about nine kilometers (5.6 miles) north of the Vatican. The drive usually takes under half an hour.
(Reporting by Joshua McElwee)