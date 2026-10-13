Pope Leo leaves Vatican for hospital ahead of surgery on lung nodule

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 5:02 a.m.

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Pope Leo waves from a car window as he leaves the Vatican, ahead of his hospitalization for surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026.

Pope Leo waves from a car window as he leaves the Vatican, ahead of his hospitalization for surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

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VATICAN CITY, Oct 13 — Pope Leo left ​the Vatican on Tuesday in a convoy of vehicles ‌ahead of his expected admission to Rome's ⁠Gemelli hospital ​for surgery to ⁠remove a small growth ‌found on one ‌of his lungs, the first ⁠major health ⁠issue of his 17-month tenure.

Leo, 71, said on Sunday that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a ‌recent check-up, was "well-contained" ​and had been spotted early.

The Vatican press office has said the pope's recovery is expected to take about a week but has not specified when ​the actual operation will ‌take place. ‌All ⁠of Leo's public events have been cancelled until October 20.

Rome's Gemelli hospital is about nine kilometers (5.6 ‌miles) north of ​the Vatican. ‌The drive usually ⁠takes ​under half an hour.

(Reporting by Joshua ​McElwee)

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