Steris buys surgical products maker Xodus Medical for $2.1 billion

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Oct 12 — Medical equipment maker ​Steris said on Monday it will buy Xodus ‌Medical for $2.1 billion, expanding its ⁠healthcare consumables ​portfolio with ⁠products designed to improve ‌safety for ‌patients and operating-room staff.

The ⁠transaction is ⁠expected to be financed primarily with debt and is anticipated to close by December 31, 2026.

Steris ‌expects the ​deal will generate cash tax benefits with a net present value of about $300 million, resulting in a net purchase price ​of about $1.8 billion.

The ‌company ‌said annual ⁠revenue of Pennsylvania-based Xodus Medical in 2026 is anticipated to be ‌about $245 million.

(Reporting by ​Christy Santhosh ‌in Bengaluru; ⁠Editing ​by Leroy Leo and Vijay ​Kishore)