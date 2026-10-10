Taylorsville event gathers winter coats, Halloween costumes for families in need

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TAYLORSVILLE — A community event Saturday in Taylorsville served more than 500 families in need.

Hundreds gathered for the "Coats, Costumes, Cookies and Cocoa" event, not letting the rainy weather stop them.

The Family Support Center is behind this, providing winter coats and Halloween costumes for families in need.

They provided options for kids of all ages, from newborns to teens.

Organizers say there is a huge need in the area as higher costs weigh on families.

"Especially during a time of economic stress, where parents can't afford those things, we want to make sure that every kid has a coat for the winter, and we want to add in the fun of costumes for Halloween," Lori Cox, executive director of the Family Support Center, said.

The Halloween fun isn't over yet. They are planning another costume giveaway on Oct. 21 at the Raising Cane's in Midvale.

That runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.