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DRAPER — A little air hockey competition, arcade games and plenty of sister time — for Afton and her older sister, Hazel, a day at Boondocks in Draper was a chance to have fun and make memories with their grandparents, who've had guardianship of the girls for the past three years.

The outing was part of an annual event sponsored by Raise the Future during National Adoption Month. For 25 years, the organization has brought adoptive and guardianship families together for a day of fun and connection.

"I'm here to play a game and bond with my family," Hazel said.

The event is about more than just a day out. It's also an opportunity for families to connect with others who understand the unique challenges that can come with adoption and guardianship.

Rachel Waddell, who works with Raise the Future, said those connections can make a meaningful difference.

"There's trauma, there's separation. And one key factor of adoption is loss," Waddell said. "All of it starts with loss."

She said having access to resources, professionals and other families who understand the experience can help families feel supported throughout the process.

Finding support

For Misty Robinson, that support has made a significant difference. She and her husband became guardians of their two granddaughters and turned to Raise the Future for help navigating the challenges of raising children who have experienced trauma.

The organization provided education, classes, in-home support and opportunities to connect with other families going through similar experiences.

"They've been able to teach us about traumatized brains and how to actually work with the kids, where (to) meet them, where they are and help them feel safe and connected," Robinson said.

She said the support has helped transform their home.

"We have so much hope and more joy, less chaos in our home. It's just made a huge difference for us," Robinson said.

A family where they feel safe and loved

For the girls, the impact can be found in the everyday moments.

Talking about their grandmother, Hazel said, "She makes us feel safe and happy."

Afton said she's also learning to be a little more patient with her sister.

"I'm just, like, a little bit more patient with her, but only a little bit, as I said," Afton said.

For Raise the Future, that's what the work is all about: helping families build stronger connections and making sure children have the support they need to thrive.

To learn more about Raise the Future and its programs, visit RaiseTheFuture.org.