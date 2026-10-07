Hogle Zoo receives international achievement award for Utah wildlife exhibit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo received an award from the international Association of Zoos and Aquariums for its dedicated exhibit on Utah wildlife.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums hands out awards each year as part of its annual conference, recognizing achievements of wildlife conservation, facility design and environmental education across the country. The association said the program rewards the research, policy change and advocacy being done by facilities to save species and inspire people to care for the natural world.

The Hogle Zoo received a "Significant Achievement Exhibit" award for the Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah habitat. The three-acre exhibit opened in May 2024 with an "interpretive design" to tell the story of Utah's native wildlife, plants and ecosystems.

During Hogle Zoo's 2025 accreditation evaluation, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recognized the Wild Utah habitat for having zoological practices and an "innovative interpretive approach." The association also gave the zoo a "perfect inspection," the zoo said.

Cougars, desert bighorn sheep, burros, gray foxes, western toads, burrowing owls and more make up the 30 native animal species featured alongside 25 native plant species.

The habitat also features a Utah pollinators mural, the Norma W. Matheson Education Animal Center, a "Maker Space" for hands-on conservation activities and the Joseph M. Simmons Foundation Nature Play Area and Campsite.

"Created to foster empathy and understanding of Utah wildlife, Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah serves as both a conservation stewardship hub and an immersive living laboratory," the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo offers behind-the-scenes access and collaborative programs, such as the Western Toad Conservation program, to promote connections between animal wellbeing, community science and conservation.

A Hogle Zoo animal educator discusses cougars with children in the Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah exhibit at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Utah's Hogle Zoo)

"The Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah habitat showcases innovative wildlife conservation made possible by our talented team and strong community support. We're deeply appreciative of the AZA's recognition of an exhibit that protects native species, engages our community and celebrates the powerful stories found right here at home," interim Hogle Zoo president Liz Larsen said.

A total of 42 projects at zoos and aquariums across the world were selected for recognition by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums this year. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1924 to advance zoos and aquariums by setting a "global gold standard" of conservation, animal welfare, education, science and recreation.

"Congratulations to the team at Utah's Hogle Zoo for their hard work and dedication in achieving this remarkable recognition. The work being done at Hogle Zoo further strengthens the impact of our entire community and is something Salt Lake City can be proud of," Association of Zoos and Aquariums CEO Dan Ashe said.

Utah's Hogle Zoo recently announced it will break ground this week on an expansion for its African Savanna residents.

The More Room to Roam project will advance care for the African Savanna animals, enhance animal wellbeing, add year-round guest viewing spaces, install specialized feeders for giraffes, zebras and warthogs, and increase capacity for the outdoor savanna habitat.

The giraffes, zebras and ostriches will move into the current barn and adjacent outdoor yards for the duration of construction. The expanded facility is anticipated to open in summer 2027.