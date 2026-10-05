McKesson, CD&R near $5 billion-plus deal to buy Option Care, FT reports

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Oct 5 — Drug distributor McKesson and private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & ​Rice are nearing a deal to acquire infusion services provider Option Care Health in a transaction valued ‌at more than $5 billion including debt, the Financial Times reported on Monday, ⁠citing people familiar with ​the matter.

Option Care's shares rose ⁠21% in extended trading following the report.

The deal could ‌be announced as ‌soon as Tuesday, although talks could still fall apart, ⁠the report said.

The possible acquisition ⁠would mark McKesson's latest deal as it seeks to expand its healthcare services footprint. In August, the company agreed to buy Precision Medicine Group for about $2.25 billion as part of a years-long effort to strengthen ‌higher-growth businesses.

Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny ​said the "strategic rationale" for a deal made sense, as it would expand McKesson's reach beyond physician offices into home and alternate-site care settings.

Option Care provides infusion services that allow patients to receive intravenous medications at home or in other outpatient settings rather than in hospitals.

McKesson ​had been reshaping its portfolio by exiting non-core assets and ‌investing in areas ‌such ⁠as oncology and specialty care.

Revenue in its oncology & multispecialty segment rose 33% in the latest reported quarter, helped by growth in specialty distribution and contributions from acquisitions.

McKesson declined to ‌comment, while CD&R and ​Option Care did not immediately ‌respond to Reuters' requests ⁠for comment ​on the report.

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Maju Samuel)