Victoria Beckham presents sheer dresses and oversized suits for spring/summer 2027

Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 2:48 p.m.

Helen ReidReuters
 
A model presents a creation by designer Victoria Beckham part of her Spring/Summer 2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2026.

A model presents a creation by designer Victoria Beckham part of her Spring/Summer 2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Tom Nicholson)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PARIS, Oct 2 — Victoria Beckham unveiled slinky dresses, wide-legged trousers ​and roomy handbags in her spring/summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Models wore oversized ‌suits in green and blue tones with broad, padded shoulders, paired with fluid ⁠trousers spilling over their ​heels. Short parkas cinched at ⁠the waist were worn over sheer, side-slit dresses hemmed ‌in pom-poms. Giant handbags ‌were held under the arm.

Beckham's fashion and beauty ⁠business made an operating profit ⁠of £7.3 million ($9.66 million) in 2025, becoming profitable for the first time since it was founded in 2008. Revenue for the brand across fashion, leather goods, make-up and perfume were up 15% to £129.8 million. The brand has ‌a flagship store in London, and ​opened its first store in New York last month.

In the Conciergerie, a former prison where Marie Antoinette was held, models paraded past candlelit rows of guests including Eva Longoria, David Beckham and the couple's children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The Beckhams' eldest, Brooklyn, was absent. He is ​also at Paris Fashion Week, having been seen in the ‌front row of the ‌Balenciaga ⁠show on Thursday with his wife Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn went public in January with accusations about what he termed his parents' "controlling" behavior, laying bare a family feud for the ‌first time.

Paris Fashion Week ​runs until Tuesday, with womenswear ‌shows from mega-brands Hermès, ⁠Chanel, and ​Louis Vuitton still to come.

(£1 = $1.3238)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by ​David Gaffen)

Photos

Most recent Entertainment stories

Related topics

Entertainment

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  