Disney licenses lineup of movies, TV shows to Netflix including 'Ice Age,' 'Will Trent'

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Oct 2 — Disney agreed to license a slate of ​movies and TV shows to Netflix, including existing "Ice Age" films as well as "Percy Jackson ‌and the Olympians" and "Will Trent" series, the companies said on ⁠Friday.

Here are some ​more details:

• The deal ⁠expands Netflix's access to Disney-owned content as ‌the streaming ‌platform broadens its library through licensing agreements, ⁠including a deal with ⁠AMC Global Media in July to bring "The Walking Dead" series to its platform.

• The first two seasons of Disney+ original series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will be available ‌globally on Netflix from October ​4 for three months.

• The five "Ice Age" films will also begin streaming globally on Netflix for three months, ahead of the theatrical release of "Ice Age: Boiling Point" early next year.

• The deal also includes a selection ​of Disney and Pixar films, including "Soul", "Elio" and "Raya ‌and the ‌Last ⁠Dragon", which will be available globally on Netflix from early 2027, with varying launch dates and regions.

• Disney-branded titles largely remain exclusive to ‌its streaming platforms and ​TV channels, as per ‌the company.

(Reporting by ⁠Akash ​Sriram and Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)