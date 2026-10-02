David Ellison says combined Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery will be named Skydance

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Oct 2 — Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said on Friday that the combined company would be named Skydance, once its merger with Warner Bros Discovery closes next week.
The name was chosen to keep the separate identities of the Paramount and Warner Bros studios intact, rather than putting them under a new corporate brand, Ellison added.
"We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one," Ellison wrote in a social media post. "Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."
A US judge on Wednesday entered an order allowing Paramount Skydance to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, ending a months-long holdup.
The order approved a September 21 settlement with a California-led group of 12 states that had sued to block the merger, arguing it would create a media giant capable of driving up film and TV prices.
(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas; Editing by Joyjeet Das)