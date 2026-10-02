David Ellison says combined Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery will be named Skydance

Updated - Oct. 2, 2026 at 7:59 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 7:20 a.m.

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Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025.

Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken December 8, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Oct 2 — Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said on ​Friday that the combined company would be named Skydance, once its merger with ‌Warner Bros Discovery closes next week.

The name was chosen ⁠to keep the separate ​identities of the ⁠Paramount and Warner Bros studios intact, rather ‌than putting ‌them under a new corporate brand, Ellison ⁠added.

"We never wanted a ⁠new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one," Ellison wrote in a social media post. "Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company ‌an identity of its ​own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."

A US judge on Wednesday entered an order allowing Paramount Skydance to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros ​Discovery, ending a months-long holdup.

The order approved ‌a September ‌21 ⁠settlement with a California-led group of 12 states that had sued to block the merger, arguing it would create a media giant ‌capable of driving ​up film and TV ‌prices.

(Reporting by Anzar ⁠Mehraj ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

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