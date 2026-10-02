AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo partner with Summit to test cancer drug combination

Updated - Oct. 2, 2026 at 10:12 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 12:58 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain, May 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo)

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Oct 2 — Summit Therapeutics on Friday announced a clinical trial ​collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to test their cancer drug Datroway in combination with Summit's ‌ivonescimab across multiple tumour types, including lung and breast cancers.

Here are more ⁠details:

• The companies said ​that they intend to ⁠begin with a late-stage trial testing the therapies ‌in first-line triple-negative ‌breast cancer

• "This collaboration represents an important expansion ⁠of Summit's global development ⁠program into breast cancer and a path for additional solid tumor settings," said Maky Zanganeh, co-CEO of Summit Therapeutics

• The deal builds on AstraZeneca's $2 billion investment in Summit earlier this week to collaborate ‌on a series of studies ​testing their cancer treatments together

• Under the latest agreement, each company will contribute its respective medicine and share trial costs, while retaining development and commercial rights to their own drugs

• The announcement provides further colour on the intentions for the ​Summit collaboration, Barclays analyst James Gordon said, adding ‌that lung was ‌a ⁠clear strength for ivonescimab and could partner well with AstraZeneca's lung portfolio

• "While the collaboration formally begins with a phase three first-line triple-negative breast cancer study, we see ‌the biggest potential opportunity ​in non-small cell lung cancer," ‌Gordon said

(Reporting by ⁠Nithyashree R ​B and Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Mrigank Dhaniwala)

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