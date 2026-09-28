Factbox-Major drugmakers turn to China for licensing deals

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Sept 30 — Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it will pay up to $2.6 billion to Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals for the rights to an experimental weight-loss pill, making it the latest drugmaker to license China-developed medicines.
Chinese biotechs often retain domestic rights and license their drugs overseas in exchange for upfront and milestone payments as well as royalties.
Some major deals are listed below:
Date US-/EU-/ Chinese Deal Assets/pro Upfro Potentia
UK-based company type grams nt l value
company value
Septem Novo Jiangsu Licens HRS-1596, $300 Up to
ber Nordisk Hengrui ing experiment milli $2.6
2026 Pharmace al on billion
uticals weight-los
s pill
Septem Merck SciBrunc Licens SPR2015, $400 Up to
ber h ing experiment milli $2.13
2026 Therapeu al cancer on billion
tics drug
Septem GSK HUTCHMED Licens HMPL-A830, $110 Up to
ber (China) ing experiment milli $1.31
2026 al drug on billion
for solid
tumours
Septem Roche Simcere Licens SIM0660, $75 Up to
ber Pharmace ing experiment milli $1.54
2026 utical al blood on billion
Group cancer
drug
May Pfizer Innovent Licens 12 $650 Up to
2026 Biologic ing early-stag milli $10.5
s e oncology on billion
programs
May Bristol Jiangsu Licens 13 $600 Up to
2026 Myers Hengrui ing early-stag milli $15.2
Squibb Pharmace e programs on billion
uticals in
oncology,
hematology
and
immunology
Februa Eli Innovent Licens Experiment $350 Up to
ry Lilly Biologic ing al cancer milli $8.85
2026 s and on billion
immunology
drugs
Januar Novartis SciNeuro Licens Antibody $165 Up to
y 2026 Pharmace ing treatments milli nearly
uticals and on $1.7
drug-deliv billion
ery
technology
for
Alzheimer'
s disease
Januar AstraZen CSPC Licens SYH2082 $1.2 Up to
y 2026 eca Pharmace ing and other billi $18.5
utical experiment on billion
Group al drugs
for
obesity
and
weight-rel
ated
conditions
Januar AbbVie RemeGen Licens RC148, $650 Up to
y 2026 ing experiment milli $5.6
al cancer on billion
drug
Octobe Roche Hansoh Licens Experiment $80 Up to
r 2025 Pharma ing al milli $1.53
treatment on billion
for
colorectal
cancer and
other
solid
tumours
Septem Novartis Argo Licens Experiment $160 Up to
ber Biopharm ing al drugs milli $5.36
2025 aceutica for on billion
l cardiovasc
ular
diseases
July GSK Jiangsu Licens HRS-9821 $500 Up to
2025 Hengrui ing for milli $12.5
Pharmace chronic on billion
uticals lung
disease
and
options
for 11
other
programmes
June Regenero Hansoh Licens HS-20094/o $80 Up to
2025 n Pharma ing latorepati milli $2.01
Pharmace de, on billion
uticals GLP-1/GIP
obesity
drug
May Pfizer 3SBio Licens SSGJ-707, $1.25 Up to
2025 ing experiment billi $6.05
al cancer on billion,
drug not
includin
g
Pfizer's
$100
million
equity
investme
nt
March Novo United Licens UBT251, $200 Up to $2
2025 Nordisk Laborato ing so-called milli billion
ries "triple-G" on
Internat weight-los
ional s drug
candidate
Decemb Merck Hansoh Licens HS-10535, $112 Up to $2
er Pharma ing oral milli billion
2024 weight-los on
s pill
Novemb Merck LaNova Licens LM-299, $588 Up to
er Medicine ing experiment milli $3.3
2024 s al cancer on billion
drug
June AbbVie FutureGe Licens FG-M701, $150 Up to
2024 n ing experiment milli $1.71
Biopharm al on billion
aceutica inflammato
l ry bowel
disease
drug
Decemb Bristol Sichuan Licens BL-B01D1, $800 Up to
er Myers Biokin ing experiment milli $8.4
2023 Squibb Pharmace al on billion
utical antibody
/SystImm cancer
une drug
Novemb AstraZen Eccogene Licens ECC5004, $185 Up to
er eca ing experiment milli about
2023 al oral on $2.01
obesity billion
and
diabetes
drug,
later
renamed
AZD5004
April BioNTech Duality Co-dev DB-1303 $170 Up to
2023 Biologic elop and milli $1.7
s agreem DB-1311, on billion
ent experiment
al cancer
antibody-d
rug
conjugates
Decemb Summit Akeso Licens Ivonescima $500 Up to $5
er Therapeu ing b, milli billion
2022 tics experiment on
al cancer
therapy
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole and Kunal Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)