Factbox-Major drugmakers turn to China for licensing deals

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Sept 30 — Novo Nordisk said on ​Tuesday it will pay up to $2.6 billion to Jiangsu ‌Hengrui Pharmaceuticals for the rights to an ⁠experimental weight-loss ​pill, making it ⁠the latest drugmaker to ‌license China-developed ‌medicines.

Chinese biotechs often retain domestic ⁠rights and ⁠license their drugs overseas in exchange for upfront and milestone payments as well as royalties.

Some major deals are listed ‌below:

Date US-/EU-/ Chinese Deal Assets/pro Upfro Potentia

UK-based company type grams nt l value

company value

Septem Novo Jiangsu Licens HRS-1596, $300 Up to

ber Nordisk Hengrui ing experiment milli $2.6

2026 Pharmace al on billion

uticals weight-los

s ​pill

Septem Merck SciBrunc Licens SPR2015, $400 Up to

ber h ing experiment milli $2.13

2026 Therapeu al cancer on billion

tics drug

Septem GSK HUTCHMED Licens HMPL-A830, $110 Up to

ber (China) ing experiment milli $1.31

2026 al drug on billion

for solid

tumours

Septem Roche Simcere Licens SIM0660, $75 Up to

ber Pharmace ing experiment milli $1.54

2026 utical al blood on billion

Group cancer

drug

May Pfizer Innovent Licens 12 $650 Up to

2026 Biologic ing early-stag milli $10.5

s e oncology on billion

programs

May Bristol Jiangsu Licens 13 $600 Up to

2026 Myers Hengrui ing early-stag milli $15.2

Squibb Pharmace e programs on billion

uticals in

oncology,

hematology

and

immunology

Februa Eli Innovent Licens Experiment $350 Up to

ry Lilly Biologic ing al cancer milli $8.85

2026 s and on billion

immunology

drugs

Januar Novartis SciNeuro Licens Antibody $165 Up to

y 2026 Pharmace ing treatments milli nearly

uticals and on $1.7

drug-deliv billion

ery

technology

for

Alzheimer'

s disease

Januar AstraZen CSPC Licens SYH2082 $1.2 Up to

y 2026 eca Pharmace ing and other billi $18.5

utical experiment on billion

Group al drugs

for

obesity

and

weight-rel

ated

conditions

Januar AbbVie RemeGen Licens RC148, $650 Up to

y 2026 ing experiment milli $5.6

al cancer on billion

drug

Octobe Roche Hansoh Licens Experiment $80 Up ​to

r 2025 Pharma ing al milli $1.53

treatment on billion

for

colorectal

cancer and

other

solid

tumours

Septem Novartis Argo Licens Experiment $160 Up to

ber Biopharm ing al ‌drugs milli $5.36

2025 aceutica for on billion

l cardiovasc

ular

diseases

July GSK Jiangsu Licens HRS-9821 $500 Up to

2025 Hengrui ing for milli $12.5

Pharmace chronic on billion

uticals lung

disease

and

options

for ‌11

other

programmes

June Regenero Hansoh Licens HS-20094/o $80 Up ⁠to

2025 n Pharma ing latorepati milli $2.01

Pharmace de, on billion

uticals GLP-1/GIP

obesity

drug

May Pfizer 3SBio Licens SSGJ-707, $1.25 Up to

2025 ing experiment billi $6.05

al cancer on billion,

drug not

includin

g

Pfizer's

$100

million

equity

investme

nt

March Novo United Licens UBT251, $200 Up to $2

2025 Nordisk Laborato ing so-called milli billion

ries "triple-G" on

Internat weight-los

ional s drug

candidate

Decemb Merck Hansoh Licens HS-10535, $112 Up to $2

er Pharma ing oral milli billion

2024 weight-los on

s pill

Novemb Merck LaNova Licens LM-299, $588 Up to

er Medicine ing experiment milli $3.3

2024 s al cancer on billion

drug

June AbbVie FutureGe Licens FG-M701, $150 Up to

2024 n ing experiment milli $1.71

Biopharm al on billion

aceutica inflammato

l ry bowel

disease

drug

Decemb Bristol Sichuan Licens BL-B01D1, $800 Up to

er Myers Biokin ing experiment milli $8.4

2023 Squibb Pharmace al on billion

utical antibody

/SystImm cancer

une drug

Novemb AstraZen Eccogene Licens ECC5004, $185 Up to

er eca ing experiment milli about

2023 al oral on $2.01

obesity billion

and

diabetes

drug,

later

renamed

AZD5004

April BioNTech Duality Co-dev DB-1303 $170 Up ‌to

2023 Biologic elop and milli $1.7

s agreem DB-1311, on billion

ent experiment

al cancer

antibody-d

rug

conjugates

Decemb Summit Akeso Licens Ivonescima $500 Up to $5

er Therapeu ing b, milli billion

2022 tics experiment on

al ​cancer

therapy

(Reporting by Siddhi ‌Mahatole and ⁠Kunal ​Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)