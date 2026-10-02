Airbus delivered around 72 aircraft in September, sources say

Updated - Oct. 2, 2026 at 2:12 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 12:52 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus at the Eurosatory international land and air defence and security trade fair in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 15, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus at the Eurosatory international land and air defence and security trade fair in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 15, 2026. (REUTERS/Alice Sacco/File Photo)

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PARIS, Oct 2 — Airbus delivered around 72 ​aircraft in September, almost matching 73 a year earlier, industry ‌sources said.

Airbus declined comment on the provisional ⁠delivery total ahead ​of a ⁠monthly industrial bulletin due on ‌October 8.

If confirmed, ‌the tally would be higher ⁠than the ⁠visible total of tracked deliveries estimated by analysts in the mid to high 60s. Jefferies analysts estimated 68 deliveries.

The pick-up in ‌pace follows concerns about ​the effect of delays in the system including any impact from the latest industrial glitch involving parts for the A321neo, as well as existing shortages of ​engines and other parts.

Commercial CEO ‌Lars Wagner ‌said ⁠this week that he was "very confident" of meeting the full-year target of around 870 jets, which ‌Airbus has informally ​defined as 850 ‌to 890.

(Reporting by ⁠Tim ​HepherEditing by Kirsten Donovan and David ​Goodman)

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