Airbus delivered around 72 aircraft in September, sources say

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS, Oct 2 — Airbus delivered around 72 ​aircraft in September, almost matching 73 a year earlier, industry ‌sources said.

Airbus declined comment on the provisional ⁠delivery total ahead ​of a ⁠monthly industrial bulletin due on ‌October 8.

If confirmed, ‌the tally would be higher ⁠than the ⁠visible total of tracked deliveries estimated by analysts in the mid to high 60s. Jefferies analysts estimated 68 deliveries.

The pick-up in ‌pace follows concerns about ​the effect of delays in the system including any impact from the latest industrial glitch involving parts for the A321neo, as well as existing shortages of ​engines and other parts.

Commercial CEO ‌Lars Wagner ‌said ⁠this week that he was "very confident" of meeting the full-year target of around 870 jets, which ‌Airbus has informally ​defined as 850 ‌to 890.

(Reporting by ⁠Tim ​HepherEditing by Kirsten Donovan and David ​Goodman)