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Oct 1 — Registrations of new Tesla cars rose across ​several European markets in September, extending a rebound in the US electric vehicle maker's ‌regional sales.

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 61.9% in ⁠France, 2.2% in ​Norway and 38.4% in Sweden ⁠from a year ago, data released ‌by French car ‌body PFA, Norway's data compiler OFV and ⁠Mobility Sweden showed on ⁠Thursday.

The gains add to signs of a broader Tesla recovery in Europe after two years of declining sales. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Tesla registrations ‌across the European Union, ​Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 43.3% between January and August, outpacing the broader battery-electric vehicle market, which grew 38.8% over the same period.

Tesla's rebound has been supported by easier year-ago comparisons, ​higher fuel prices, government incentives and ‌growing consumer interest ‌in ⁠electric vehicles.

Registration figures from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due later this week and will provide a ‌further indication of whether ​Tesla's recovery is ‌gaining momentum across ⁠the region.

(Reporting ​by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)