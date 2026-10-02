Volvo Cars warns of weaker sales, cash flow

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STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters)it - Sweden-based ​Volvo Cars said on Friday it will ‌not fulfil its previous full-year outlook ⁠statements ​on volume ⁠and cash flow ‌due ‌to an increasingly challenging market ⁠situation ⁠and deteriorating near term outlook.

Volvo Cars said the market situation had resulted in ‌lower-than-expected sales ​and a weaker full year outlook for the company.

"The decline is primarily driven by further deteriorating ​market ‌conditions in ‌China and ⁠slower than expected recovery in the US, while ‌Europe remains resilient," ​it said.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Anna ​Ringstrom, editing by Terje ​Solsvik)