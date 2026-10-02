Volvo Cars warns of weaker sales, cash flow

Updated - Oct. 2, 2026 at 12:47 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 12:43 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
The logo of Volvo on display at the Everything Electric exhibition at the ExCeL London international exhibition and convention centre in London, Britain, March 28, 2024.

The logo of Volvo on display at the Everything Electric exhibition at the ExCeL London international exhibition and convention centre in London, Britain, March 28, 2024. (REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

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STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters)it - Sweden-based ​Volvo Cars said on Friday it will ‌not fulfil its previous full-year outlook ⁠statements ​on volume ⁠and cash flow ‌due ‌to an increasingly challenging market ⁠situation ⁠and deteriorating near term outlook.

Volvo Cars said the market situation had resulted in ‌lower-than-expected sales ​and a weaker full year outlook for the company.

"The decline is primarily driven by further deteriorating ​market ‌conditions in ‌China and ⁠slower than expected recovery in the US, while ‌Europe remains resilient," ​it said.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Anna ​Ringstrom, editing by Terje ​Solsvik)

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