Moderna to replace Warner Bros Discovery  on Nasdaq 100

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Oct 1 — Nasdaq said on Thursday that vaccine maker Moderna will replace Warner Bros. Discovery on the Nasdaq 100 index, effective October 9.
Here are some details:
• Moderna shares have jumped more than sixfold this year to a valuation of roughly $75 billion.
• Warner Bros. Discovery is also set to be removed from indexes of major providers such as MSCI and S&P as its merger with Paramount Skydance is expected to close on October 6 after a months-long holdup.
(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
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