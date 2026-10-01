Moderna to replace Warner Bros Discovery  on Nasdaq 100

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Oct 1 — Nasdaq said on ​Thursday that vaccine maker Moderna will ‌replace Warner Bros. Discovery ⁠on the ​Nasdaq 100 ⁠index, effective October ‌9.

Here ‌are some details:

• Moderna shares ⁠have ⁠jumped more than sixfold this year to a valuation of roughly $75 billion.

• Warner ‌Bros. Discovery ​is also set to be removed from indexes of major providers such as MSCI and S&P as ​its ‌merger with ‌Paramount Skydance ⁠is expected to close on October 6 after a ‌months-long holdup.

(Reporting by ​Fabiola ‌Arámburo in ⁠Mexico ​City; Editing by Rashmi ​Aich)