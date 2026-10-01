Amazon seeks to offload $8 billion of Nvidia chips to investors, FT reports

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 10:28 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 10:12 p.m.

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Amazon logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025.

Amazon logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

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Oct 2 — Amazon is seeking to offload about $8 billion of ​advanced Nvidia chips to investors through a new vehicle to strengthen its balance ‌sheet, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar ⁠with the matter.

In recent ​weeks, Amazon has held talks ⁠with investors to gauge interest in the ‌deal that ‌would move thousands of Grace Blackwell chips it ⁠is installing in ⁠US data centres into a special-purpose vehicle, the report said.

The cloud giant will then lease the advanced AI chips back from the SPV, which would tap outside investors through debt ‌issuance, the FT said, adding ​that the company could adopt a more asset-light approach to its balance sheet by unloading the expensive semiconductors to investors.

Amazon plans to offer an equity stake of up to 10% in the vehicle, the newspaper said.

The chips ​in the proposed deal were bought or ‌leased by Amazon. ‌They ⁠are installed in more than a dozen US data centres across five states, including Nevada and Virginia, the report said.

Amazon and Nvidia did not ‌immediately respond to ​Reuters for comment outside ‌regular business hours.

(Reporting ⁠by Shivani ​Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mrigank ​Dhaniwala)

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