Merck says experimental skin disease drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 6:32 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 6:25 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past the Merck logo at the BIO International Convention 2026, a meeting of pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders in San Diego, California, U.S. June 23, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past the Merck logo at the BIO International Convention 2026, a meeting of pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders in San Diego, California, U.S. June 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

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Sept 30 — Merck said on Wednesday ​its experimental drug met the main goal of a ‌mid-stage study in patients with moderate-to-severe ⁠hidradenitis suppurativa, ​a chronic skin ⁠disease that causes painful ‌lumps, abscesses ‌and scarring.

In the study, 72% ⁠of ⁠patients who received the highest dose of the drug, tulisokibart, achieved the main goal of at least a 50% ‌reduction in ​inflammatory skin lesions after 16 weeks, compared with 35% of patients on placebo.

Up to 41% of patients on the drug achieved a tougher ​measure requiring at least ‌a 75% ‌reduction ⁠in lesions, compared with 15% on placebo, Merck said.

The company added that safety was ‌comparable between treatment ​and placebo ‌groups.

(Reporting by ⁠Sahil ​Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya ​Biswas)

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