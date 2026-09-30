Merck says experimental skin disease drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

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Sept 30 — Merck said on Wednesday its experimental drug met the main goal of a mid-stage study in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin disease that causes painful lumps, abscesses and scarring.
In the study, 72% of patients who received the highest dose of the drug, tulisokibart, achieved the main goal of at least a 50% reduction in inflammatory skin lesions after 16 weeks, compared with 35% of patients on placebo.
Up to 41% of patients on the drug achieved a tougher measure requiring at least a 75% reduction in lesions, compared with 15% on placebo, Merck said.
The company added that safety was comparable between treatment and placebo groups.
(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)