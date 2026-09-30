Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 2:01 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 1:19 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Vials produced by Gerresheimer are displayed at the annual Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) week in New York City, U.S. March 19, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: Vials produced by Gerresheimer are displayed at the annual Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) week in New York City, U.S. March 19, 2024. (REUTERS/Patrick Wingrove/File Photo)

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Sept 30 — Gerresheimer reported a ​sequential recovery in its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, ‌sending its shares 8% higher ⁠in early ​trading, as demand ⁠for its drug ‌delivery devices ‌boosted sales.

The German drug-packaging maker ⁠reported ⁠preliminary revenue of €578 million ($656.09 million) for the second quarter, up from €474.9 million in first quarter of ‌the financial ​year.

The company's half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to €168 million from €210.4 million a year ago, but it reiterated ​that it ‌expected the ‌second ⁠half of the year to be stronger, after cutting its outlook in June.

($1 = ‌0.8810 euros)

(Reporting by ​Kira Britten ‌and Danny ⁠Callaghan ​in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)

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