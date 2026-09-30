Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares

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Sept 30 — Gerresheimer reported a sequential recovery in its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares 8% higher in early trading, as demand for its drug delivery devices boosted sales.
The German drug-packaging maker reported preliminary revenue of €578 million ($656.09 million) for the second quarter, up from €474.9 million in first quarter of the financial year.
The company's half-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to €168 million from €210.4 million a year ago, but it reiterated that it expected the second half of the year to be stronger, after cutting its outlook in June.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
(Reporting by Kira Britten and Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)