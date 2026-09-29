The drive thru menu is changing. Here's what restaurants are adding (and getting rid of)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Check the menu! Your favorite drive-thru is changing. Fast-food chains are undergoing a massive makeover thanks to the millions of Americans now taking GLP-1 weight-loss meds.

KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt shared what restaurants are focusing on and a few examples.

McDonalds: Wraps, Egg Bites, Grilled Chicken

Subway: Protein Pocket

Burger King: Whopper Bites

Healthy Drive Thru Hacks

Ditch the Bun

Build a Mini-Bowl

Look for the Wraps

Swap the Sides

Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.