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The drive thru menu is changing. Here's what restaurants are adding (and getting rid of)

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Check the menu! Your favorite drive-thru is changing.

Check the menu! Your favorite drive-thru is changing. (stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check the menu! Your favorite drive-thru is changing. Fast-food chains are undergoing a massive makeover thanks to the millions of Americans now taking GLP-1 weight-loss meds.

KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt shared what restaurants are focusing on and a few examples.

McDonalds: Wraps, Egg Bites, Grilled Chicken

Subway: Protein Pocket

Burger King: Whopper Bites

Healthy Drive Thru Hacks

Ditch the Bun

Build a Mini-Bowl

Look for the Wraps

Swap the Sides

Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.

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