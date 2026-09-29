The drive thru menu is changing. Here's what restaurants are adding (and getting rid of)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check the menu! Your favorite drive-thru is changing. Fast-food chains are undergoing a massive makeover thanks to the millions of Americans now taking GLP-1 weight-loss meds.
KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt shared what restaurants are focusing on and a few examples.
McDonalds: Wraps, Egg Bites, Grilled Chicken
Subway: Protein Pocket
Burger King: Whopper Bites
Healthy Drive Thru Hacks
Ditch the Bun
Build a Mini-Bowl
Look for the Wraps
Swap the Sides
Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.
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