The best celebrity looks at Paris Fashion Week

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 3:20 p.m.

Tanya Fevzi
 
Rosalía stepped out for a casual photo op outside of the Ritz Carlton wearing a demure gray cardigan, tulle tutu, and sky-high stilettos.

Rosalía stepped out for a casual photo op outside of the Ritz Carlton wearing a demure gray cardigan, tulle tutu, and sky-high stilettos. (Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

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CNN — While New York, London, and Milan's fashion weeks have come and gone – having brought us everything from Henry Zankov's new take on Diane von Furstenberg's wrap dress to Di Petsa's fountain of breast milk and a very skirt-centric Prada show – Paris' is only just beginning. Perhaps the most anticipated of all the fashion capitals, with storied houses like Chanel, Celine, Dior and Louis Vuitton staging lavish productions to present their collections, it's also certainly the most star-studded.

But what will the VIPs wear? Front row fashion can be a buzzy addition to what's seen walking down the runway. Here we'll keep track of the best looks worn by A-listers across film, sports, music and more as they descend on the French capital.

Scroll down to see the standout celebrity fashion moments in Paris.

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