Jane Doe who accused Jay-Z of rape says her claims were false and that she has never met him

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An anonymous woman who had accused Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her now says that he never raped her.

Jane Doe recanted her claims in a legal declaration, filed in New York on Thursday evening. She said she has never met or spoken to the rapper and mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

"My allegations that Shawn Carter raped me or otherwise sexually assaulted me were false. I have never met Mr. Carter," Jane Doe said in a statement, provided to CNN. "Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever. There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter. I understand that my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone. I sincerely and unconditionally apologize to Mr. Carter for the devastating harm I have caused to him, his family, and his reputation."

Jane Doe first made her public claims against Carter in a lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in December 2024 against both Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs. She said she was 13 years old at the time, and that she met Combs and Carter at an afterparty following the MTV VMAs in 2000.

Jane Doe had first sued Combs — who denied her claims — alleging he sexually assaulted her, and later amended her complaint to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Carter at the same party. In her complaint, she said she began to feel woozy after consuming a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom where she said Carter first raped her, followed by Combs.

The attorney who represents Jane Doe's now said that Jane Doe is a victim of sexual assault, but that her memories were incorrect and that she was never assaulted by Carter.

"Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false," attorney J. Blair Newman said. "Mr. Carter did not rape her, sexually assault her, engage in any inappropriate conduct towards her, and she has never met him. She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family."

Carter had always fiercely denied the claims against him, calling the allegations "heinous in nature." He has been in a legal battle with Buzbee, suing Jane Doe's former attorney in a malicious prosecution case, which is currently pending in federal court in New York.

In her legal declaration, Jane Doe said that her allegations were never properly vetted by the attorneys who took on her case. She said that the attorneys never conducted a background check on her, asked for any proof of her allegations or asked for corroborating witnesses before they filed a lawsuit against Combs and Carter on her behalf, and that she was never provided a draft of her suit before it was filed.

Jane Doe also said that she was never threatened by Carter or his team, and has not received any money or promise of monetary compensation from the rapper's team.

Jane Doe first became acquainted with Buzbee's firm after responding to a Facebook ad "looking for people who might have sexual assault claims against Sean Combs," she explained in her legal declaration. She said that the ad "triggered memories of being raped when I was 13 years old." After responding to the ad, she was connected with AVA Law Group and signed a representation agreement with the law firm, which then referred her case to Buzbee's firm. She said that she does not remember "exactly what information I provided" when she spoke with the first firm. CNN has reached out to AVA Law Group for comment.

Without divulging specific medical information, Jane Doe said in her legal filing that she had told attorneys "about my mental health conditions" but was "never asked any questions about whether this affected my memory and recollection of the allegations."

She said that about one month after she made her claims against Carter public, she "began to doubt my claims against Mr. Carter" and "also began doubting that I ever went to a party with celebrities" and that Combs or Carter were ever involved "in any attack on me."

After Carter had denied her claims, Jane Doe said that Buzbee's firm asked her to participate in a TV interview with Buzbee. The firm paid for her flights, meals, hotel and took her shopping "to get camera ready" and bought her an outfit to wear in the television interview, according to her legal declaration. She said that the lawyers "coached" her on "how to act and what to say." She texted her mother at the time, expressing astonishment at the money the firm was spending on her, writing to her mother, "I'm going to try to make sure I come back with some cash" and that she felt like "miss congenitally" — her spelling — per the filing.

Jane Doe said that she had been communicating with other lawyers from Buzbee's firm, and only met Buzbee for the first time shortly before the television interview for a brief meeting. During that meeting, she said in her legal declaration that "Mr. Buzbee gave me $1000 in cash for myself and my family."

Buzbee did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. In an email to the New York Times, he wrote: "Her case was referred to our firm by another law firm along with the intake information they gathered. She gave the same detailed story to four lawyers before she met with me. We hired a former major crimes police detective to vet her facts."

The woman's admission that she was never raped by Carter comes after a long-winding legal road in the case. In the months after she came forward with her allegations against Carter, his attorneys made numerous efforts to get her case thrown out. In February 2025, she opted to drop her lawsuit against him and Combs.

Now with Jane Doe recanting her claims, Carter's attorneys have filed a notice to the judge, dismissing all claims against her — though their case against her former attorney, Buzbee, still stands.