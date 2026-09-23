Professional football coming to Utah as UFL announces expansion

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SALT LAKE CITY — Professional spring football is headed to Utah.

The United Football League announced Tuesday that Utah will join the league in 2028 as part of a four-market expansion that will grow the UFL to 10 teams. The new Utah franchise will play its home games at America First Field in Sandy.

The expansion comes as the UFL, formed through the merger of the XFL and USFL, continues to grow its footprint across the country. Rhode Island and Colorado Springs will join the league in 2027, while Utah and Oklahoma City are scheduled to begin play in 2028.

UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon said Salt Lake City stood out as an ideal destination for professional spring football.

"Salt Lake is an incredible area, a growing marketplace with a great football culture," Brandon said in an interview with KSL.

Brandon said the league sees significant opportunity in Utah, where football already enjoys strong support at the collegiate and high school levels.

"First and foremost, we're a football entertainment company," he said.

The announcement drew praise from KSL Sports Jeremiah Jensen and Steven Sylvester, who believe Utah fans will embrace another football option.

A map of the U.S. shows both current and upcoming UFL teams. (Photo: United Football League)

"More football the better, right? Bring it on," Jensen said. "I don't care what level it is, especially in the spring."

Sylvester agreed, saying Utah's sports fans have consistently supported new franchises and leagues.

"People are going to support it," Jensen said. "The league viability, that's up to the league, but the support here in the community will be there and people are going to be excited about it."

The UFL has positioned itself as an alternative football experience, introducing rules designed to create more offense and entertainment. Among the innovations are a four-point field goal for kicks longer than 60 yards and restrictions on punting inside an opponent's 50-yard line.

"They will try a whole lot of things out here," Sylvester said. "The whole thing is about making it more entertaining for the fans."

The league stated its 2026 season featured increased television viewership, rising ticket sales and a sold-out championship game. League officials also point to the UFL's growing role as a developmental pathway to the NFL, with dozens of former players currently on NFL active rosters or practice squads.

Utah's franchise will play a 10-game regular season schedule as part of the spring league, with playoffs culminating in a championship game in June.

No team name, logo or branding has been announced.

Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment, said the organization is eager to bring professional football to America First Field.

"We are thrilled to welcome the UFL to Utah and partner with the league as it brings its games to America First Field," Smith said in a statement. "We believe deeply in the power of sport to unite communities, create lasting memories and bring people together around a shared sense of pride. Together, we look forward to creating an incredible experience for fans throughout Utah."

The Utah franchise is expected to begin play in spring 2028.