Only a few more weeks to see 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child is at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City until October 11.

Defined by Forbes Magazine as "one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade," the play picks up 19 years after the Harry Potter series ended, when Albus Potter, Harry's son, is picked to be in Slytherin House.

He befriends Draco Malfoy's son. Together they try to change history and bring Cedric Diggory back, who was killed after he and Harry Potter were both chosen as their school's Quidditch champions.

The production is being performed at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.