Novo Nordisk and UNICEF renew push to prevent childhood obesity

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 22, 2026 at 6:05 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 6:01 a.m.

 
The logo of pharmaceutical company Novo is displayed in front of its offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, Denmark, September 21, 2026.

The logo of pharmaceutical company Novo is displayed in front of its offices in Bagsvaerd, Copenhagen, Denmark, September 21, 2026.(REUTERS/Tom Little)

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Sept 22 — Novo Nordisk and UNICEF have ​expanded their partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity, ‌the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The expansion follows UNICEF's ⁠2025 Child ​Nutrition Report that ⁠found childhood obesity had overtaken ‌underweight for the ‌first time on record.

• Novo ⁠will commit an ⁠additional $18 million from 2026 through 2030 to support prevention initiatives in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt and Kenya, Senior ‌Vice President Elin Jäger ​told Reuters.

• This will include interventions such as nutrition and physical activity counselling or basic mental health screening and support, Novo said.

• The four-year programme will run from ​2027 to 2030, with funding ‌starting in ‌2026, ⁠and aims to reach more than 80 million children.

• The expansion is part of Novo's updated sustainability ‌strategy launching next ​week, Jäger said.

(Reporting ‌by Patrick ⁠Wingrove, ​writing by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)

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