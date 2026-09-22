Novo Nordisk and UNICEF renew push to prevent childhood obesity

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Sept 22 — Novo Nordisk and UNICEF have ​expanded their partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity, ‌the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The expansion follows UNICEF's ⁠2025 Child ​Nutrition Report that ⁠found childhood obesity had overtaken ‌underweight for the ‌first time on record.

• Novo ⁠will commit an ⁠additional $18 million from 2026 through 2030 to support prevention initiatives in Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Egypt and Kenya, Senior ‌Vice President Elin Jäger ​told Reuters.

• This will include interventions such as nutrition and physical activity counselling or basic mental health screening and support, Novo said.

• The four-year programme will run from ​2027 to 2030, with funding ‌starting in ‌2026, ⁠and aims to reach more than 80 million children.

• The expansion is part of Novo's updated sustainability ‌strategy launching next ​week, Jäger said.

(Reporting ‌by Patrick ⁠Wingrove, ​writing by Vera Dvorakova; Editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)