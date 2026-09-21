J&J's Caplyta meets main goal of bipolar mania study

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Sept 21 — Johnson & Johnson said on Monday its experimental use of Caplyta ​for bipolar mania met the main goal of a late-stage study, bringing the drug a step closer to ‌expanding beyond its currently approved uses.

J&J gained Caplyta through its $14.6 billion acquisition of ⁠Intra-Cellular Therapies last year ​to bolster its neuroscience business.

• ⁠Caplyta significantly reduced symptoms of bipolar mania compared with placebo ‌in the late-stage ‌trial, meeting the study's main goal, J&J said.

• Symptoms ⁠of mania can include grandiosity, ⁠decreased need for sleep, racing thoughts, distractibility, and risk-taking behavior.

• Patients showed improvement as early as three days after starting treatment with the drug, with benefits maintained through the study's three-week duration, according to the company.

• The study ‌also met a key secondary goal ​measuring overall severity of illness, J&J said.

• About 46% of patients treated with Caplyta achieved a clinical response, compared with about 21% of patients who received placebo, the company said.

• The trial evaluated a once-daily 42-milligram dose of Caplyta in adults experiencing manic episodes associated with bipolar ​I disorder.

• J&J's Caplyta is already approved in the United States ‌for depressive episodes ‌associated ⁠with bipolar I and bipolar II disorder and schizophrenia.

• Bipolar disorder affects an estimated 37 million people worldwide. Mania, a defining feature of bipolar I disorder, is marked by unusually ‌elevated or irritable mood ​and increased energy or activity levels ‌that often occur ⁠alongside depressive ​episodes, according to J&J.

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)