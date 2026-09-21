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Sept 21 — Smart ring maker Oura said on ​Monday it is seeking to raise as much as $2.2 billion in ‌its US initial public offering, as the fall ⁠listing window looks ​to kick back ⁠into action after a subdued start ‌marked by market ‌volatility.

Weight-loss drugmaker Eli Lilly has indicated interest ⁠in purchasing up ⁠to $100 million of shares in the offering, while investment firm Dragoneer has indicated interest in buying up to $300 million worth of shares, the ‌company said.

Oura and some ​its existing investors are looking to sell 50 million shares in the offering, priced between $40 and $44, a regulatory filing showed.

The company makes a smart ring that tracks key health indicators ​such as heart rate, sleep stages ‌and physical ‌activity.

Goldman ⁠Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters of the IPO.

After the deal closes, Oura will list ‌on the Nasdaq ​under the ticker symbol "OURA."

(Reporting ‌by Manya ⁠Saini in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Leroy ​Leo)