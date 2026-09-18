US pharmacy chain Walgreens plans tech centre in India's Chennai, expected to create 250 jobs

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Sept 18 — US-based pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to establish a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, the capital of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
• A pact with Walgreens India is expected to create more than 250 jobs in its first year, the statement said.
• The GCC will focus on technology and business services, with further expansion planned in subsequent years, it added.
• Global giants such as Citi, Barclays and American Express already operate tech centres in Chennai.
• GCCs have moved beyond low-cost back-office support, with companies using these centres to support headquarters through higher-value functions including finance, software development and R&D.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai)