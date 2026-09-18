US pharmacy chain Walgreens plans tech centre in India's Chennai, expected to create 250 jobs

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 1:53 a.m.

 
A flag outside the headquarters of drugstore chain Walgreens during a three-day walkout by pharmacists in Deerfield, Illinois, U.S. November 1, 2023.

A flag outside the headquarters of drugstore chain Walgreens during a three-day walkout by pharmacists in Deerfield, Illinois, U.S. November 1, 2023. (REUTERS/Vincent Alban)

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Sept 18 — US-based pharmacy chain Walgreens ​plans to establish a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) ‌in Chennai, the capital of the ⁠southern Indian ​state of ⁠Tamil Nadu.

• A pact ‌with Walgreens ‌India is expected to create ⁠more than ⁠250 jobs in its first year, the statement said.

• The GCC will focus on technology and business ‌services, with further ​expansion planned in subsequent years, it added.

• Global giants such as Citi, Barclays and American Express already operate tech centres in Chennai.

• ​GCCs have moved ‌beyond low-cost ‌back-office ⁠support, with companies using these centres to support headquarters through higher-value functions including ‌finance, software development ​and R&D.

(Reporting by ‌Urvi Dugar ⁠in ​Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in ​Chennai)

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