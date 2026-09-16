Sling Therapeutics raises $123 million to advance thyroid eye disease drug

By Kunal Das and Siddhi Mahatole, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 16, 2026 at 8:10 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 5:05 a.m.

 
A teller counts U.S. dollar bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 9, 2025. Picture taken through glass.

A teller counts U.S. dollar bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 9, 2025. Picture taken through glass. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sept 16 — Drug developer Sling Therapeutics said on ​Wednesday it had raised $123 million to advance a late-stage trial of its experimental oral drug to treat thyroid eye ‌disease.

The disease causes inflammation and swelling around the eyes, which can lead to eye ⁠bulging and vision loss.

Here are ​more details:

• The privately held ⁠company said it will use the funds to study its oral ‌drug, linsitinib, in ‌a late-stage trial with about 130 adults who have moderate-to-severe ⁠active thyroid eye disease.

• Participants ⁠will receive either 150 mg of linsitinib or placebo twice daily for 24 weeks.

• In an earlier trial, linsitinib reduced eye bulging, meeting the study's main goal, and also demonstrated a differentiated safety profile for concerns linked to similar treatments, including ‌hearing problems and changes in blood ​sugar and menstrual cycles.

• If approved, linsitinib would become the first oral drug approved for thyroid eye disease, offering an alternative to intravenous treatments such as Amgen's Tepezza and Viridian Therapeutics' Lumvoa.

• Sling CEO Ryan Zeidan told Reuters that linsitinib could offer an alternative for patients whose needs are not well ​met by current biologics, including those concerned about hearing loss linked to ‌Tepezza and Lumvoa ‌or ⁠those for whom intravenous therapy is not practical.

• The Series C funding round was led by venture-capital firm Forbion, with participation from TPG Life Sciences Innovations and Sectoral Asset Management.

• Sling also appointed ‌Regina Salvat of Forbion ​and François Beaubien of Sectoral Asset ‌Management to its board ⁠as part ​of the financing deal.

(Reporting by Kunal Das and Siddhi Mahatole; Editing by ​Diti Pujara)

Photos

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle
Kunal Das and Siddhi Mahatole

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  