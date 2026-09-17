Dr Reddy's signs India distribution deal for Takeda's Qdenga dengue vaccine

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 9:55 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 9:40 p.m.

 
A health worker holds a vial of dengue vaccine Qdenga, in Joquin V. Gonzalez, Salta, Argentina March 16, 2024.

A health worker holds a vial of dengue vaccine Qdenga, in Joquin V. Gonzalez, Salta, Argentina March 16, 2024. (REUTERS/Javier Corbalan)

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Sept 18 — Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on ​Friday it had signed an agreement with Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical ‌to promote and distribute the Qdenga dengue ⁠vaccine in India.

The ​deal comes months ⁠after India's drug regulator approved ‌Qdenga for ‌use in both children and adults, ⁠making it ⁠the first dengue vaccine cleared for the country.

Dr Reddy's said the vaccine is expected to be available in India in the first ‌half of 2027.

Dengue, a ​mosquito-borne viral infection, is among the world's fastest-growing vector-borne diseases. The World Health Organization reported a record 14.4 million dengue cases and 11,201 deaths globally in 2024, ​including 232,425 cases and 233 ‌deaths in ‌India.

Qdenga ⁠is administered in two 0.5 ml doses, given three months apart, and can be used irrespective of ‌prior dengue infection, removing ​the need for ‌pre-vaccination screening.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia ​Cheema)

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