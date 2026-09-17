Virbac confirms outlook as Supercharge platforms drive profit growth

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Sept 17 — French animal health company Virbac reported higher ​half-year core profit on Thursday with a recurring operating profit, excluding amortization of ‌assets due to acquisitions, rising 6.8% to 144.2 million euros ($165.50 ⁠million), compared with 135.0 ​million euros a ⁠year earlier.

Virbac confirmed its 2026 outlook at ‌the upper end ‌of its target range (5.5%-7.5%), with CEO Paul ⁠Martingell citing the "scaling ⁠power" of the group's Supercharge platforms and the successful integration of Thyronorm.

• Revenue reached 768 million euros, up 7.4% at constant exchange rates and scope, driven by companion ‌animal growth of 10.0% and ​farm animal growth of 6.7%.

• "This performance reflects the scaling power of our 'Supercharge' platforms" said CEO Paul Martingell.

• Virbac said its "Supercharge" platforms grew about 12% excluding Thyronorm, while the acquisition contributed an additional 3.7 percentage points ​to platform growth and strengthened its endocrinology ‌business.

• Virbac acquired ‌feline ⁠hyperthyroidism drug Thyronorm, sold as Felanorm in the US, from Norbrook in December 2025.

• The company also highlighted two specialty-asset deals, Porus-One and Vetcare, as part ‌of its strategy to ​add high-margin complementary products.

($1 = ‌0.8713 euros)

(Reporting by ⁠Margaux ​Perrin and Jérôme Terroy in Gdansk; Editing by Matt ​Scuffham)