Advent to invest $328.5 million in India's Yatharth Hospital for 24.9% stake

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Sept 17 — U.S.-based private equity firm Advent International said on Thursday it will invest 31.5 billion rupees ($328.53 million) in Yatharth Hospital for a 24.9% stake, sending shares of the Indian hospital operator to a record high.
Shares rose as much as 8.6% to an all-time high of 1,067 rupees.
The deal adds to a wave of private equity investments in India's healthcare sector.
Last month, KKR signed a deal to acquire Swedish healthcare provider Medicover's India business for $1.4 billion, while Blackstone bought a controlling stake in Hyderabad-based CARE Hospitals in 2023. In the same year, BPEA EQT acquired a majority stake in fertility-services provider Indira IVF.
Yatharth Hospitals was established in 2008 and primarily operates in northern India. It operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with about 2,800 operational beds and plans to increase capacity to 3,250 beds.
After the investment, the founding Tyagi family will remain Yatharth Hospital's largest shareholder, the statement added.
($1 = 95.8825 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng)