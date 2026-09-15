Legend Biotech taps Novartis veteran Zhang as CEO

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 15, 2026 at 12:14 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 6:45 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sept 15 — Legend Biotech on Tuesday appointed longtime Novartis executive Ingrid Zhang ​as its CEO, effective immediately, banking on an industry veteran to steer its expansion beyond blockbuster cancer therapy ‌Carvykti.

Zhang most recently served as Novartis' international chief commercial officer and previously led ⁠the Swiss drugmaker's China ​business. She has also held ⁠leadership roles at AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Legend Biotech's shares were ‌up nearly 3% ‌in premarket trading.

"It is a privilege to join Legend ⁠Biotech at an important moment ⁠in the company's growth," Zhang, who spent 15 years at Novartis, said in a statement.

She succeeds Ying Huang, who resigned in July after seven years at the helm of the cell therapy maker.

Alan Bash, who had been serving ‌as interim CEO, will return to ​his role as president of the Carvykti business.

Carvykti, Legend's blockbuster cancer therapy for multiple myeloma developed with Johnson & Johnson, generated about $1.9 billion in sales last year and about $1.25 billion in the first half of 2026.

Under a 2017 partnership agreement, Legend and Johnson & Johnson share profits from Carvykti ​equally outside China, while Legend retains 70% of profits in ‌China.

The company is ‌developing ⁠an experimental in-vivo cell therapy for lymphoma that could eliminate the lengthy manufacturing process required for conventional CAR-T treatments.

New Jersey-headquartered Legend Biotech has operations in the U.S., China, Belgium and ‌Ireland.

Novartis has come under ​pressure from a major shareholder to ‌shake up its ⁠board following ​back-to-back clinical trial setbacks.

(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Sriraj Kalluvila)

Photos

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  