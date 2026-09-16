Advil-maker Haleon boosts US sales by targeting consumers on weight-loss drugs

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LONDON, Sept 16 — Consumer health company Haleon has achieved growing sales of ​products to counter side-effects of weight-loss drugs in the United States, the company said, capitalising on the rising popularity ‌of GLP-1 medication.

Drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Foundayo ⁠help people to lose weight by ​mimicking a hormone that keeps ⁠the stomach feeling full.

Potential side-effects from these GLP-1 drugs include ‌nausea, vomiting, constipation and ‌diarrhea. Some people also experience abdominal pain and stomach cramps.

Haleon, ⁠which makes Advil pain relief pills, ⁠TUMS indigestion tablets and Biotène oral-care gels, said it is working with U.S.-based stores including CVS Pharmacy to put its products in spaces curated for GLP-1 drug users as well as on regular store aisles.

"Dual placement in core aisles and GLP-1 destination ‌sets delivers an average 24% sales lift ​per store," a Haleon spokesperson said of the previously unreported strategy. The sales increase was recorded in the first quarter of the year.

"Haleon holds the majority of GLP-1 shelf space at CVS," the spokesperson added, noting that curated items on dedicated GLP-1 shelves in stores are outperforming the same items in stores ​without one.

About 11% of Americans are on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to ‌analytics company Gallup.

"CVS ‌Pharmacy has ⁠expanded its product assortment and is highlighting CVS brand and national brand over-the-counter products to help make managing side effects easier," the retailer said in a statement without addressing Haleon's comments directly.

London-listed Haleon has ‌also spoken to retail ​giants Walmart and Target about its ‌GLP-1 in-store strategy, the ⁠Haleon spokesperson ​added without disclosing the outcome of those talks.

(Reporting by Richa NaiduEditing by ​David Goodman)