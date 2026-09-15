Pennsylvania reports two additional measles-associated deaths

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Sept 15 — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported two more measles-associated deaths, both in unvaccinated individuals, bringing the state's total ​fatalities linked to the disease outbreak to four.

One individual lived in Jefferson County, while the other lived in Mifflin County, the department said, without disclosing any additional details, citing patient privacy. On Sunday, Jefferson County ‌announced that a 40-year-old woman had died of measles complications.

"My thoughts are with the two families who lost loved ones to this highly-contagious virus, as ⁠Pennsylvania faces the worst measles outbreak in more than ​three decades," said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.

Pennsylvania health ⁠officials have notified CDC of two additional deaths involving individuals who had measles, a spokesperson for the agency told ‌Reuters, adding that it is ‌in contact with state health officials as they continue to assess these deaths.

Pennsylvania said last month two ⁠residents died after contracting measles, the first such deaths this year ⁠in the U.S.

The issue has become politicized as the governor of Pennsylvania and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have publicly argued over the cases. Kennedy has said only one of the deaths was due to measles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not include the deaths in its measles tally and its website says it is reevaluating how it classifies measles deaths.

Kennedy asked CDC director, Erica Schwartz, to remove a reference ‌to the two deaths from the agency's online measles tally, Reuters reported earlier ​this month.

U.S. MEASLES CASES SURGE

In 2026, the U.S. has had 3,294 confirmed measles cases through September 10, according to CDC data. Pennsylvania has been the hardest hit with 693 cases in 38 counties.

The Pennsylvania health department said it conducted rigorous investigations with cooperation from the Jefferson and Mifflin County coroner's offices to determine that these cases met the criteria to be considered measles-associated deaths before announcing them.

It reports a "measles-associated death" when an individual with an active case of measles dies and meets a set of criteria.

Those include death within 30 days of symptom ​onset in an individual with clinical evidence of a measles infection and a positive laboratory test, and it is not due to unrelated ‌causes such as ‌an accident. Whether an ⁠individual was exposed to measles prior to their death or supporting medical records are also considered.

Measles, which can cause symptoms including fever, rash and respiratory issues, is highly contagious but easily preventable with the measles, mumps and rubella combination vaccine — a routine shot for children that is 97% effective in preventing infection after two doses.

Americans' trust in vaccines for deadly childhood ‌diseases, including measles, has fallen in ​recent years, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

President Donald Trump last month ‌unveiled an executive order that criticized ⁠the measles, mumps and ​rubella vaccine, calling for the long-used combination shot to be split up into three separate shots.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Shilpi Majumdar)