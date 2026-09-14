What celebrities wore to the 2026 Emmys red carpet

By Jacqui Palumbo, Oscar Holland | Photographs and Video by Grace Widyatmadja, Jennelle Fong | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 3:51 p.m.

 
Influencer Trisha Paytas, who is co-hosting the Emmys red carpet livestream, mixed shimmering gems and blue velvet.

Influencer Trisha Paytas, who is co-hosting the Emmys red carpet livestream, mixed shimmering gems and blue velvet. (Grace Widyatmadja/CNN via CNN Newsource)

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At the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, the fan-favorite medical drama "The Pitt," final season of beloved comedy "Hacks," spooky newcomer "Widow's Bay," and sci-fi enigma "Pluribus" are each vying to sweep their award categories.

But before that, the stars are arriving on the red carpet of LA's Peacock Theater and keeping us in stylish suspense. Will Zendaya make a historic pull from the archives? Will Sarah Pidgeon nod to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's dress codes? Will "Hacks" duo Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs playfully coordinate outfits again?

The Emmys are kicking off award season with nominees including Elle Fanning, Ayo Edebiri, Claire Danes and Keri Russell. See the best looks from the red carpet below.

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Jacqui Palumbo, Oscar Holland | Photographs and Video by Grace Widyatmadja, Jennelle Fong

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