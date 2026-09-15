For the first time, Japan has more than 100,000 centenarians

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TOKYO — Japan has been gripped by a declining population for decades, but one age group is adding new members, and there are more of them than ever.

For the first time in Japan, the number of people aged 100 or older has surpassed more than 100,000, a new record in the country known for longevity.

The population of centenarians rose again for the 56th consecutive year to 107,677 in September, up almost 8,000 from the previous year, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Tuesday.

Most are women, accounting for 88% or 94,298 of the total, the ministry added.

Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno put a positive spin on the figures, telling reporters, "I am very pleased that so many people are remaining active and healthy for so long."

Japan has consistently ranked one of the world's longest-living countries, with an average life expectancy of 84 years old in 2024, according to the World Bank. In the U.S., the comparable figure was 79.

Scientists have attributed the country's longevity to wholesome diets and an advanced healthcare system. Though Japan has a reputation for extreme working hours in the cities, some residents embrace the philosophy of "ikigai," which encourages individuals to bring value and joy to life.

The country is now home to some of the world's oldest people: Fuyo Kishimoto, a 114-year-old woman in Kyoto and Hikaru Kato, a 112-year-old man from Kumamoto, according to the ministry.

But the aging population is also putting increasing pressure on the world's fourth biggest economy, raising the costs of elderly care and shrinking its workforce.

Despite a generation that lives longer, Japan's population of 123 million continues to fall as birth rates hit a record low.

The country has also opened doors for skilled and labor workers in recent years, though the government has recently tightened up visa requirements amid a rise in anti-foreigner sentiment.