Heads or tails? $1 coin with Trump's face and gold finish to go on sale

By Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 9:35 a.m.

 
The U.S. Mint has started producing a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump's image and are available as of Wednesday.

The U.S. Mint has started producing a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump's image and are available as of Wednesday. (Treasury Department)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The U.S. Mint will sell a $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump starting Wednesday.
  • The coin commemorates America's 250th birthday; certain sales limits apply until 12 p.m. MDT Thursday.
  • It's one of many moves that have stirred controversy as Trump attempts to leave his stamp on history and Washington.

WASHINGTON — The $1 coin designed to celebrate America's 250th birthday and seemingly President Donald Trump, whose face gazes from one side of the gold finish, will go on sale Wednesday, according the U.S. Mint.

The coin's design — Trump's visage as "heads" and the Great Seal of the United States as "tails" — was given the stamp of approval this year by the Commission of Fine Arts, whose members Trump appointed. In past comments, the president said that the idea to stamp his face on a coin was "very unusual" but that he was "honored by it."

The president's second term has come with several such brandings, or attempts at them that have become tangled up in lawsuits. That includes moves to put Trump's name on the Kennedy Center, as well as the Institute for Peace, as Trump works to leave his stamp on history and Washington, D.C.

The coins, which can be used as legal tender, stirred some criticism particularly because of federal law that bars the depiction of a living president on U.S. currency. But in some circumstances, the treasury secretary does have authority to authorize the minting and issuance of special coins.

The coins were struck to "honor 250 years of great American heritage," the U.S. Mint wrote on its website. In an arc above Trump's face is written "LIBERTY," and below is "1776 (tilde) 2026." On the flip side is the Great Seal of the United States, with the bald eagle gripping arrows in one claw and an olive branch in the other. In a banner clutched in its beak is written "E PLURIBUS UNUM," Latin for "out of many, one."

A roll of 25 coins will cost $61, and a bag of 100 will cost $154.50, and the U.S. Mint said they randomly hid some special-issue coins among the rolls and bags. Those will be marked "July 4th," because they were stuck on that day, the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Households are limited to only two orders, the U.S. Mint wrote, but that cap will lift at 12 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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    Jesse Bedayn
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