GE HealthCare in talks over possible $1 billion deal for Sofie Biosciences, FT reports

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Sept 13 — GE HealthCare Technologies is in talks over a possible $1 billion deal to buy radiopharmaceutical developer Sofie Biosciences, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Here are some details:
• A deal for Sofie, which specializes in radioactive chemicals used in cancer scans, could be announced as soon as next week, the report said.
• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. GE HealthCare declined to comment while Sofie Biosciences could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
• The potential deal would be GE HealthCare's second major acquisition since it broke away as part of U.S. conglomerate General Electric's three-way split in 2024.
• Acquiring Sofie would help bolster GE HealthCare's pharmaceutical diagnostics division, which supplies the agents and chemicals used in scans, the report said.
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio)