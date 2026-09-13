GE HealthCare in talks over possible $1 billion deal for Sofie Biosciences, FT reports

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Sept 13 — GE HealthCare Technologies is in ​talks over a possible $1 billion deal to buy radiopharmaceutical developer Sofie ‌Biosciences, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing ⁠people familiar ​with the matter.

Here ⁠are some details:

• A deal ‌for Sofie, ‌which specializes in radioactive chemicals used in ⁠cancer scans, ⁠could be announced as soon as next week, the report said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. GE HealthCare declined to ‌comment while Sofie ​Biosciences could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

• The potential deal would be GE HealthCare's second major acquisition since it broke away as part ​of U.S. conglomerate General Electric's ‌three-way split ‌in ⁠2024.

• Acquiring Sofie would help bolster GE HealthCare's pharmaceutical diagnostics division, which supplies the agents and chemicals used ‌in scans, the ​report said.

(Reporting by ‌Devika Nair ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and David ​Gregorio)