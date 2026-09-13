GE HealthCare in talks over possible $1 billion deal for Sofie Biosciences, FT reports

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 13, 2026 at 9:40 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 13, 2026 at 5:17 a.m.

 
The logo of GE Healthcare is seen on their plant in the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) estate, in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, Ireland March 28, 2025.

The logo of GE Healthcare is seen on their plant in the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) estate, in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, Ireland March 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

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Sept 13 — GE HealthCare Technologies is in ​talks over a possible $1 billion deal to buy radiopharmaceutical developer Sofie ‌Biosciences, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing ⁠people familiar ​with the matter.

Here ⁠are some details:

• A deal ‌for Sofie, ‌which specializes in radioactive chemicals used in ⁠cancer scans, ⁠could be announced as soon as next week, the report said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. GE HealthCare declined to ‌comment while Sofie ​Biosciences could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

• The potential deal would be GE HealthCare's second major acquisition since it broke away as part ​of U.S. conglomerate General Electric's ‌three-way split ‌in ⁠2024.

• Acquiring Sofie would help bolster GE HealthCare's pharmaceutical diagnostics division, which supplies the agents and chemicals used ‌in scans, the ​report said.

(Reporting by ‌Devika Nair ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton and David ​Gregorio)

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