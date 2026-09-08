AI healthcare platform Forus valued at $3 billion in latest funding round

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Sept 8 — AI healthcare platform Forus said on Tuesday it ​has raised $150 million in a funding round that valued the company at $3 billion, ‌tripling its valuation in about four months.

Here are more details:

• ⁠The Series C round ​was led by Bain ⁠Capital Ventures, which has backed Forus since ‌its seed round. ‌Existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Accel, ⁠among others, also participated.

• ⁠Forus' platform uses AI agents to help doctors and patients manage the steps between a prescription and the start of treatment, including insurance approvals, financial assistance and medicine supply.

• ‌The company said it ​would use the proceeds to expand its platform across more medical specialties and care settings, broaden its technology's capabilities and invest in its workforce.

• The New York-based startup said its platform is used by healthcare providers across ​all 50 U.S. states and serves patients in ‌85% of ‌residential ⁠ZIP codes. It also works with nine of the world's 15 largest biopharmaceutical companies.

• Forus, formerly Tandem, raised $160 million in May.

• The Series C ‌round brings its ​total funding raised to ‌more than $300 million, ⁠the company ​said.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy ​Leo)