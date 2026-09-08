AI healthcare platform Forus valued at $3 billion in latest funding round

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Sept 8 — AI healthcare platform Forus said on Tuesday it has raised $150 million in a funding round that valued the company at $3 billion, tripling its valuation in about four months.
Here are more details:
• The Series C round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, which has backed Forus since its seed round. Existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Accel, among others, also participated.
• Forus' platform uses AI agents to help doctors and patients manage the steps between a prescription and the start of treatment, including insurance approvals, financial assistance and medicine supply.
• The company said it would use the proceeds to expand its platform across more medical specialties and care settings, broaden its technology's capabilities and invest in its workforce.
• The New York-based startup said its platform is used by healthcare providers across all 50 U.S. states and serves patients in 85% of residential ZIP codes. It also works with nine of the world's 15 largest biopharmaceutical companies.
• Forus, formerly Tandem, raised $160 million in May.
• The Series C round brings its total funding raised to more than $300 million, the company said.
(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)