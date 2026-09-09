Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's surprise visit inspires students

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WEST JORDAN — Thousands of students in the Jordan School District received the surprise of a lifetime when U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spent two days visiting schools across the district.

The visits, which took place last Thursday and Friday, were kept under wraps until they were over. District leaders, students and staff were asked not to publicly disclose the trip, including to the media.

The historic visit was the result of a simple video invitation by the district.

More than a year ago, Jordan School District students created and sent a video message to Sotomayor, asking her to visit. To their amazement, she responded and accepted.

During her two-day stay, Sotomayor met with students, teachers, faculty members and administrators, sharing her experiences and encouraging students to pursue their dreams.

For 14-year-old Breklyn Kollman, a ninth grader at Fort Herriman Middle School with aspirations of going into law, the visit became a life-changing experience.

Breklyn was selected to present a Freedom of Speech argument before the justice, which she did as part of her "We The People: The Citizen and The Constitution" competition.

"It was just insane," Breklyn said. "I was honestly starstruck."

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is pictured with Jordan School District students. (Photo: Jordan School District)

Despite the pressure of presenting before a member of the nation's highest court, Breklyn said she stayed focused.

"I was so in the zone," she said. "I thought, 'This is a Supreme Court justice. I've got to lock in. I've got to be good.'"

Her presentation clearly made an impression.

Afterward, Sotomayor offered some encouragement that Breklyn said she will never forget.

"She said I should go to law school," Breklyn said. "A Supreme Court justice just told me I should do what I want to do. That is insane. It's so cool."

Students across the district shared similar excitement.

Riverton High School Student Body President Carson Davis was among a small group of students who had the opportunity to have lunch with the justice.

"It was incredible. I was sitting right next to her," he added. "She was so personal with everything she did. It was kind of crazy just seeing her in the flesh. She was so connected. She went right at the ball with everything she wanted to know, every single thing about what we were doing at our school."

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is pictured with Jordan School District students. (Photo: Jordan School District)

Carson said she also offered some advice on leading students.

"I felt like every answer just kind of came down to connections," Carson said. "Just kind of your relationship with other people."

Beyond her position on the nation's highest court, many students said they were inspired by Sotomayor's personal journey.

She spoke about growing up in poverty in the Bronx, struggling with English as a child and eventually graduating from Yale Law School.

Emma Van De Graaff, an eighth-grade U.S. history teacher, said that message resonated with students.

"I got to see the human side of her, that she is a person who came from a hard life, who came from a hard background, but worked her way up," said Van De Graaff. "She told [students] multiple times, 'You can be whoever you want to be. She said she is living proof that you can achieve what you want to achieve."