More than 2,000 shirts, countless stories: UVU exhibit gives survivors of violence a voice

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OREM — A T-shirt might seem like an ordinary piece of clothing. But inside a ballroom at Utah Valley University, hundreds of them carry deeply personal stories of violence, survival and loss.

Some describe painful experiences of domestic violence and sexual assault. Others offer messages of hope, resilience and the determination to break cycles of abuse.

Together, they are part of the Clothesline Project, an annual exhibit organized by UVU's Center for Social Impact in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The university has hosted the project since 1998, collecting an estimated 2,000 shirts over the years, each created by someone who has experienced violence or lost a loved one to it.

Only a fraction of that collection can be displayed at one time.

"I think that's what makes this visual display so powerful is you walk through the ballroom, and you already see hundreds of shirts," said Jennie Jasperson, a program director at UVU's Center for Social Impact. "And that's not even all the shirts we have."

For Jasperson, the exhibit is a reminder that behind every shirt is a real person whose experiences might otherwise go unheard.

Stories of pain, survival and hope

The Clothesline Project invites survivors and those who have lost loved ones to violence to express their experiences through words, drawings and messages written on T-shirts.

The shirts, displayed together on clotheslines, create a visual representation of the ways violence affects individuals, families and communities.

Jasperson said the messages vary widely.

Some recount experiences of violence or assault in graphic detail. Others focus on healing and reclaiming control over one's life.

"I would say many of the shirts have a theme of just, you know, not being overpowered or conquered by this," Jasperson said.

She said many survivors express their determination not to let their experiences define them or continue harmful patterns in their families.

"A lot of very sobering words, but then also words of hope, of power, of changing either their own life or lives of people that they love," she said.

The collection also continues to grow.

Each year organizers provide tables where visitors can create their own shirts. Those contributions are then displayed in a separate section of the exhibit.

For Jasperson, seeing new shirts added year after year is a sobering reminder that domestic violence and sexual assault continue to affect people in the community.

The growing collection also carries a message about the importance of listening to survivors.

"This exhibit helps people realize these are local stories," Jasperson said. "These are people from our own community here in Utah."

Abuse doesn't always leave visible injuries

Although physical violence is often the first thing people associate with domestic abuse, Jasperson said the Clothesline Project reveals how much more complicated those experiences can be.

The shirts include accounts of emotional abuse, financial abuse and other forms of controlling or harmful behavior that may not be immediately recognizable to others.

"There's stories of financial abuse, emotional abuse," she said, explaining that some survivors describe relationships marked by psychological and mental mistreatment.

"But yeah, there's so many stories beyond just physical abuse or violence."

The exhibit gives those experiences space alongside accounts of physical and sexual violence, showing the different ways abuse can affect a person's life.

Jasperson hopes visitors come away with a greater understanding of experiences they may never have personally encountered.

"I think this display just builds so much empathy when you read about the words of survivors to understand this really is happening," she said.

Why the conversation matters on campus

For UVU, hosting the project is also about educating students and connecting people with resources.

Jasperson said college campuses are an important place to have conversations about domestic violence and sexual assault, particularly because young adults may not fully understand the risks or recognize warning signs in their own relationships.

The Center for Social Impact works to help students better understand social issues and become leaders for positive change.

The Clothesline Project is one way the university brings those conversations into a public setting.

Alongside the exhibit, UVU invites organizations and campus representatives who can provide information and assistance to people experiencing violence.

Among those participating in the 2026 exhibit was The Refuge, a Utah County nonprofit that supports victims and survivors. UVU's victim advocate also participated, helping students understand what assistance is available through the university.

Jasperson said that connection is especially important for students who may recognize their own experiences — or those of someone they care about — in the messages hanging around them.

"We really want to help them know, A, it's happening, but B, there are resources and you can get help for this," she said. "You don't have to go through it on your own."

The exhibit is designed not only for survivors but also for friends, family members and community members who may be in a position to offer support.

A message that lasts beyond the exhibit

The Clothesline Project returned to UVU's Grand Ballroom on Monday and Tuesday, welcoming students, university employees and community members to walk among the shirts and read the stories they carry.

The university holds the exhibit each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but Jasperson hopes its impact lasts much longer than the two-day display.

She said the annual event is intended to help people look beyond statistics and recognize the human experiences behind them.

While some of those experiences are difficult to read, she doesn't want visitors leaving the ballroom feeling helpless.

Instead, she hopes they leave with a greater willingness to listen, recognize abuse and support survivors.

"Our hope is that, you know, people don't walk away feeling discouraged, but instead having a greater sense of empathy, of wanting to support survivors and doing what they can to get involved," Jasperson said.

And although the shirts eventually come down and return to storage, the experiences they represent remain part of the community.

For Jasperson, that's what makes the project so important.

"Every single shirt that they saw represents a real person," she said.

Where to find help

UVU students experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or other forms of abuse can seek assistance through the university's victim advocate.

Community members can also contact The Refuge, which provides support to victims and survivors in Utah County.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential assistance around the clock at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or through thehotline.org.

Additional information about the annual Clothesline Project is available through UVU's Center for Social Impact.