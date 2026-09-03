National Park Services proposes a 'simpler' approach for bicycles, e-bikes at parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Bicycle and e-bicycle access could soon be expanded across Utah's "Mighty 5" and all other national parks, as the National Park Service considers a new rule that it says would increase access for both options across its system.

The agency unveiled a proposal to expand access for bikes and e-bikes on Monday, which would allow bicycles and e-bikes onto park roads and in parking areas that are used by motor vehicles.

It would give a superintendent the authority to "designate other locations, including administrative roads and trails, for bicycle and e-bike use" aside from areas that would require rulemaking, such as locations that haven't been touched by development. These include areas where gravel, asphalt, concrete, wood boards, soil cement or resin-based material haven't been applied.

"The rule would maintain an existing prohibition on using the electric motor to exclusively propel an e-bike for an extended period of time, except where use of motor vehicles is allowed," the agency wrote, noting that provision only affects some e-bikes. "The rule would continue to apply state law to the use of bicycles and e-bikes except as provided in NPS regulations."

Superintendents would also have the ability to establish bicycle or e-bike use limitations or restrictions, based on safety, resource protection or other concerns.

In a statement, Jessica Bowron, comptroller of the National Park Service, said the proposal creates a "simpler, more consistent approach" to bicycle and e-bike access across the entire national park system. The agency says it aligns with a pair of executive orders that President Donald Trump signed that targeted government efficiency and park accessibility.

"America's national parks should be easy to access and enjoy," she said.

Biking is the third-most popular form of recreational activity at national parks, behind hiking and walking, per the National Park Service. E-bikes have offered expanded opportunities, especially for people who may otherwise be limited because of age, illness or disability, or because of a park's terrain or elevation.

Bikes also help relieve vehicle congestion on roads and in parking areas in parks, while also helping reduce air, light, and noise pollution, as well as other concerns like wildlife disturbances, the agency noted. It added there are other economic opportunities, as well.

Improvements to facilities, such as new or modified bicycle trails, and related opportunities for riding can support economies in gateway communities by attracting visitors and supporting local businesses such as bicycle shops, sports stores and restaurants," the agency wrote in its proposal.

The rule is still open to public comment through Nov. 2, before a final decision is made.

Some have already submitted concerns about safety tied to bicycles on roads or on trails. Others say that they hope bicycle access is determined thoughtfully on trails.

"I respectfully ask that the National Park Service consider a science-based, trail-by-trail approach to mountain bike access, including pilot programs and partnerships with local trail organizations," wrote one person, identifying as an avid mountain biker.