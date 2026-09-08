Utahns flock to Millcreek Canyon for affordable Labor Day getaway

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utah families spent Labor Day outdoors, taking advantage of cooler temperatures and squeezing in one final summer adventure before the season comes to a close.

Millcreek Canyon was busy Monday with hikers, mountain bikers and families gathering for picnics as pleasant weather drew crowds to the popular recreation area. Whether hiking trails, riding bikes or simply spending time with loved ones, visitors said the canyon offered an inexpensive way to celebrate the holiday.

"It's just such a beautiful day, so I didn't want to let it pass," said mountain biker Alex Khajavi.

The cooler weather was a welcome change after months of summer heat.

"It's been a hot summer. In fact, Millcreek's been pretty tough to ride all summer just cause it's lower elevation," Khajavi said.

For many visitors, outdoor recreation provided both enjoyment and affordability.

"Walking a trail or biking it, for that matter, is relatively inexpensive for the joy it gives," Khajavi said.

The Warnick family spent the holiday grilling and sharing a meal in one of the canyon's picnic areas.

"We brought a little portable grill, had some steaks, corn on the cob, and some baked potatoes," Brock Warnick said.

Warnick said Utah's outdoor opportunities are difficult to match for the cost.

"You don't get this type of outdoor life for relatively cheap anywhere else," he said.

Parking lots filled quickly throughout the canyon as visitors looked to make the most of the long weekend and the unofficial end of summer.

Khajavi said Labor Day is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for outdoor recreation.

"This is probably one of the busiest weekends for the outdoors. It's the end of summer, so I think everyone's trying to squeeze one last outdoor day in," he said.

While Labor Day is widely viewed as the unofficial end of summer, the season does not officially end until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22.

Still, for many Utahns spending the day in Millcreek Canyon, the holiday provided one more opportunity to enjoy the state's outdoor scenery before fall arrives.