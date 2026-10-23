'Mountain biking was his life': Community honors Herriman teen after tragic tree-cutting accident

ST. GEORGE — As hundreds of high school students across the state prepare to ride in the state championships this weekend, many are doing so with a somberness in their hearts, as one of their own recently died in a tragic accident.

Landon Dutson, 16, of Herriman, died Tuesday following a tree-cutting accident while visiting family in Arkansas, according to his dad, Nicholas Dutson.

"We were creating a giant swing set on some unbelievable acreage of hardwood trees," Nicholas Dutson told KSL. "Landon loves swings, and we always wanted one in our backyard, but we haven't gotten one, so we were able to build one there."

Dutson went on to explain that they were using some old "downed trees" from a recent storm, adding that Landon was "familiar with how to use a chainsaw," and had proper gear, including chainsaw chaps to protect his legs and feet, as well as goggles.

"It was just a freak accident and the tree ended up falling on him and pinned him down," Dutson said. "I was 10 feet away."

Dutson recalled being able to lift the tree off his son, so he was no longer pinned, using strength that he said he wasn't able to replicate again. The impact, however, was too much, and Landon died from his injuries.

"God needed him on the other side to make some sweet mountain bike trails, 'cause that's what (Landon) wanted to do," Dutson said. "That's the only thing I can think of."

Landon was on the Mountain Ridge High School mountain bike team, and his dad said he was looking forward to the state championships that are being held in St. George. In fact, Landon wanted to go to Arkansas to ride some world-renowned mountain bike trails in the Ozarks in preparation for the championships, his dad said.

"Landon wanted to see different trails that he hasn't seen before in prep for State to keep his conditioning up and keep himself sharp, Dutson said. "So, he was definitely looking forward to State."

Landon Dutson,16, of Herriman, died Tuesday following a tree-cutting accident while visiting family in Arkansas. (Photo: Nicholas Dutson)

Landon was also part of the Chinese immersion program at school, and his dad said he chose to go to Arkansas over traveling to China with his classmates for Fall Break, adding that when his classmates heard of his passing, they "all came together."

"We found out that when the Chinese program kids that were in China found out about Landon, they all came together in their hotel rooms and just had lots of memories they were just sharing with one another — on the other side of the world," his dad said.

When the Dutson family returned home to Herriman, they were welcomed by "thousands and thousands of red ribbons" showing love and support."

Nick Dutson holds a photo of his son, Landon Dutson. The family returned home to the streets of their community lined with red ribbons in his honor. (Photo: Erin Hooley, Deseret News)

"I always knew my boy was special, but I didn't know how far his love reached," Dutson said. "Now I'm seeing it, and it's nothing that I would have ever expected, and nothing I've ever seen before. ... They were not just in my neighborhood, but eight city blocks are just covered with red ribbons.

"It was humbling and one of the happiest times I've ever had, even as hard as it was," he added. "I knew that it was for Landon, and it just showed how much the community cares for one another and how much they loved Landon. Even people that didn't know him came to support him, and that's just the magic of everything. It's healing."

Hundreds of athletes and coaches held a moment of silence at the state meet Friday following the Pledge of Allegiance, and will have a rider sweep the JV boys' race while wearing Landon's bib, a coach told KSL. Race organizers have also set up a cheering zone on the trail with Landon's jersey displayed.

Utah Mountain Bike State Championship organizers organizers have set up a cheering zone on the trail with Landon's jersey displayed. (Photo: local submission)

"Mountain biking was his life; that's all he ever wanted to do, and mountain biking community was our second family," Dutson said. "What the community has done has taken so much of the weight off my family. They've taken so much of that burden and made it you know a blessing.

"We've been able to talk about him and laugh, and that's what Landon would want."

The community has also created a GoFundMe* to help cover the costs of bringing Landon home from Arkansas, as well as the funeral and hospital expenses and support for the family.