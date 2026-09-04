Pineview draw down brings rare low levels, slump in activity

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HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — During what would normally be a very busy Friday afternoon, heading into the Labor Day weekend, crowds at Pineview Reservoir were virtually nonexistent. Aside from roughly a dozen fishermen and a handful of kayakers, the lake around Cemetery Point was empty.

"Looking at the beach, you can see all the different levels that it's hitting, and it's draining really quick," fisherman Sam Fortney said. "It's a little strange to see it this low, for sure."

The reservoir is being drained so that workers for Ogden City can replace a 36-inch, '70s-era water pipeline that serves around 120,000 people. Water levels are currently around 17% of normal, but are expected to drop to just below 2% of normal, or 2,000 acre-feet, by mid-September. According to the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, levels have not been that low since the original pipeline was installed.

Kameron Mickelson drove up from Mesquite, Nevada, because he heard tiger muskies were particularly active due to the reduced living space. Unfortunately, strong winds made things challenging Friday.

"One bite all day," Mickelson said. "It's unfortunate to see the water level so low and, you know, fish are going to start dying off, but you still get a chance to catch some fish. If you want to come out and give it a try."

With the significantly smaller crowds, business remained slow around surrounding towns Friday. Paul Avner, co-owner of Club Rec, said their location on Cemetery Point will close to reservations only after the Labor Day weekend. Water levels at their Willard Bay location, however, remain strong as the season nears its end.