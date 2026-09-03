Cornbelly's opens Dolly Parton-themed corn maze in Spanish Fork

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SPANISH FORK — Fall may be arriving earlier than many are ready for, but one of Utah's most popular autumn attractions is opening its gates this week with a special tribute to Dolly Parton.

Cornbelly's Adventure Park in Spanish Fork opens Friday at 10 a.m., featuring a massive corn maze themed around the country music legend and philanthropist.

What began as a celebration of Parton's life and values has taken on even greater meaning following her death nine days ago.

"We designed the maze, planted the corn, cut the design into the maze this summer, and then announced it," said Kamille Combs, marketing and events director at Cornbelly's. "I think her passing was about a week after we had announced our design. So completely unexpected to have happen."

Cornbelly's in Spanish Fork unveils a Dolly Parton-themed corn maze ahead of its opening day on Friday. (Photo: Cornbelly's)

The maze has been in the works for three years, according to Cornbelly's organizers, who said Parton was a natural fit for the attraction because of her connection to agriculture, family and community. Cornbelly's also had a country music-themed corn maze for the last three years.

"Dolly fits us perfectly, just her values and what she represents," Combs said. "She loves farming. She loves bringing joy and happiness to people."

Visitors will find more than just a maze honoring the beloved entertainer. Dolly Parton music will play throughout the attraction, and guests can test their knowledge with Dolly-themed trivia stations as they navigate the maze.

"It's an honor to be paying tribute to her and be providing a place where people who love her can come and enjoy the memories that she's provided," said Combs.

Cornbelly's in Lehi unveils its own Dolly Parton-themed corn maze ahead of its opening day on Friday. (Photo: Cornbelly's)

On Sept. 25 (9-2-5, for those remembering her hit song by the same name), Cornbelly's will also host a special fundraising event with guest storytime readers benefiting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the literacy program that provides free books to children.

Cornbelly's co-founder Brett Herbst said the attraction is about more than entertainment. He hopes it will help families reconnect with Utah's agricultural roots amid rapid residential growth in the state.

"I've just always had a dream of sharing growing up on a farm," said Herbst. "Just give people an opportunity to come to the farm, because that's kind of a dying thing. There's so much urban growth, and farms are getting gobbled up by housing along the Wasatch Front especially."

In addition to the corn maze, guests can enjoy sunflower fields, tractor rides, apple cannons, farm food and several new activities, including a "Digging Zone."

"It's really important that we hang on to agriculture and some of the values and what it offers our community and society," Herbst said.

The Spanish Fork location opens Friday, while Cornbelly's at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi is scheduled to open Sept. 21, also with a Dolly Parton maze.

Cornbelly's influence extends well beyond Utah. The company designs 330 corn mazes worldwide each year, and organizers said 20 of those locations are also featuring Dolly Parton-themed mazes this season.