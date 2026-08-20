New schools make room for Davis County's growing student population

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SYRACUSE — Davis School District is growing, and new schools are helping make room for more students while giving them modern spaces to learn, connect and build new traditions.

With more families moving into Davis County, school leaders are responding with new buildings and additional classroom space. The county's population grew 1.1% from 2023 to 2024, according to the National Association of Counties, and that growth is also being felt in local schools.

At Horizon Junior High, students are getting used to a new building that opened last year.

"I love the new school. I think it's very cool," said Brynn Behunin, a Horizon Junior High student. "It's so cool sometimes the other schools walk through it, and they're always like jaw to the floor."

For teachers, the new school has also helped ease overcrowding at nearby campuses. Jennifer Burt, a math teacher at Horizon Junior High, said she and another teacher came from two schools that feed into Horizon.

"I was at Syracuse Junior, and she was at West Point, and both of those schools were like busting at the seams," Burt said.

Horizon Junior High is one of several new schools built to accommodate the district's growth. Island View Elementary opened the year before, and this year, Still Water Elementary is welcoming students for the first time.

Still Water Principal Kurt Farnsworth said the school was designed with future growth in mind.

"Right now we're about just over half capacity, which is awesome because we were able to plan ahead for the growth," Farnsworth said. "But within the next couple of years it will be full, so definitely fits the need of growing community."

While the additional space helps address enrollment, students said the new buildings are also giving them a chance to create their own school culture.

At Still Water Elementary, students are already embracing new traditions and school spirit.

"Going to Still Water and having these chants and stuff, it just makes it fun," students Boston and Carson said. "Yeah, like I'm feeling lots of energy."

At Horizon Junior High, students also appreciate having more room.

"I feel like the environment is great," said Eli Hansen, a Horizon Junior High student. "I love how big it is. There's just space for everyone."

As Davis County continues to grow, school leaders said the new buildings are about more than adding classrooms. They are creating places where students can learn, connect and build communities of their own.