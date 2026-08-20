Southern Utah University selected to establish statewide NASA workforce hub

CEDAR CITY — NASA is investing in a workforce pipeline in the Beehive State and, more specifically, at Southern Utah University.

SUU was one of seven institutions awarded a combined $10.5 million to strengthen and streamline state-based pathways for students into jobs in the aerospace industry, NASA announced Wednesday.

Funded through the NASA Office of STEM Engagement's Next Gen STEM Project, Southern Utah University will establish and lead the statewide Utah NASA Aerospace Skilled Technical Workforce Hub.

The multi-year initiative aims to "expand technical career pathways for students while connecting high school career and technical education programs, community colleges, and industry partners to build a reliable workforce pipeline statewide," the southern Utah institution said in a release.

"The need for technical talent is already urgent and will only continue to grow as we return humanity to the Moon and set our sights on Mars and beyond," Elaine Ho, associate administrator for the Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Headquarters, said in a statement. "NASA is uniquely positioned to be the catalyst and convener that accelerates America's aerospace workforce development and fosters the next generation of technicians."

NASA has a history of working with Utah's higher education institutions.

Recent notable instances include Utah State University's Space Dynamics Lab supplying pivotal parts to NASA's now-famed James Webb Space Telescope and University of Utah researchers harnessing archival data from NASA telescopes to locate the first stellar-mass black hole in the massive globular star cluster Omega Centauri.

As Utah's selected institution, SUU will coordinate the system and align statewide training with employer needs, engaging thousands of students and educators across the state in the process.

"SUU cares deeply about giving our students practical, real-world experiences that connect what they learn in class to a great career," Melinda Pfundstein, SUU Executive Director of Community and Workforce Development, said in a statement. "This award from NASA will bring high schools, colleges, and industry leaders together, giving students the hands-on skills, industry credentials and confidence they need to move right into high-paying, future-ready jobs."

The full list of awarded organizations is: