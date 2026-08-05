Corina Nelson named general manager of Salt Lake Bees

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SOUTH JORDAN — Corina Nelson has been named general manager of the Salt Lake Bees, becoming the first woman to hold the position under Miller Sports + Entertainment ownership.

Nelson, who currently serves as vice president of baseball operations, will take on the general manager role while continuing her existing responsibilities with the organization. She is just the third person to serve as Bees general manager since Larry H. Miller purchased the team in 2005.

For Nelson, the promotion marks an unexpected milestone in a career that began in guest services.

"If you would have asked me 15 years ago where I saw my future, it certainly looks different than anything I would have imagined," Nelson said. "And for all of the best reasons why."

Nelson joined Miller Sports + Entertainment in 2005, starting as an entry-level hostess at the Mayan Restaurant. Over the years, she built a career focused on creating memorable guest experiences at restaurants, movie theaters and, most recently, with the Bees.

While she will be the first woman to carry the general manager title, Nelson emphasized that many women throughout the organization have helped shape the team's success.

"Salt Lake Bees within itself have amazing women that are creating great experiences for our fans, whether it's behind the scenes in marketing, game day promotions, communications (or) player relations, you name it," she said.

As general manager, Nelson will help oversee preparations for future seasons, including game-day strategies, promotions and fan experiences.

"We're getting ready for what does our season look like next year. What is our game day strategy? What are our promotions like? What are some of the unique things that we were able to do this year that we want to continue?" Nelson said.

Her responsibilities also extend beyond baseball. Outside of the Bees' 75 home games, The Ballpark at America First Square hosts community events, movies, weddings and other gatherings throughout the year.

"Business as usual," Nelson said. "Making sure that our stadium continues to be a place where fans can come and gather, whether they're celebrating traditions that are long-time past or traditions that are new for their families."

Nelson said baseball remains a unique way to bring people together and create lasting memories.

"There isn't much better than coming to a baseball game in the middle of the summer, getting a hot dog, getting an ice cream cone, watching the game, but then also just conversing with people who are like-minded," she said.

Although the promotion places her in the history books, Nelson said her focus remains on serving fans and strengthening the community connections that have long been part of the Bees experience.