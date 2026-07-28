Have You Seen This? People gather to re-create parade from 'Aladdin'

AGRABAH — You may have encountered Doorbell Productions or the Philippi family online in videos where they greet a DoorDash driver at their home with a full production of a Disney song, but with their most recent production shows, they are outgrowing their entryway.

In the video, an unsuspecting DoorDash driver ends up at a door placed in the middle of a street, and someone dressed as Jafar opens the door to show a full parade of people singing "Make Way for Prince Ali."

The production included 85 people from seven different states who responded to their social media call and joined them in Sweetwater, Tennessee.

It follows the Disney video "Aladdin" almost perfectly, with the video showing some of the smallest details. Multiple people play the roles the Genie takes on in the Disney song, including newscasters and a boy saying "a hundred bad guys with swords."

Aladdin rides on a truck that has been made to look like an elephant, and although they didn't manage to have a live elephant — they do have a live camel and monkey and one person carrying a group of birds that I have to assume "warble on key."

The driver said he enjoyed the production after accepting a $500 tip from Doorbell Productions and the city, which also helped block streets for the parade.

"I was just delivering a DoorDash; I didn't know this was going to happen," the driver said.

Based on other videos about pulling the performance together, the group produced the show for two drivers and practiced and recorded the audio earlier that day, with some people flying or driving hours to get there and participate.

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